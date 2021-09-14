AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Sept. 7-9.
Jill Hartman of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for possession of methamphetamine. She was placed on probation for one year.
Coltin Snavely of the 700 block of Van Buren Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for making or delivering a false sales document, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for 480 days.
Bruce Sizemore of the 2500 block of East 850 North, Rome City, was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, for possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. He received a 180-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for 353 days for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Ryan Forker of the 15000 block of Impala Drive, Huntertown, was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $250 and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
John Francis of the 300 block of North Alabama Street, Brazil, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $100 for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Richard Mason of the 300 block of Dunnwood Drive, Fort Wayne, received a one-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation for one year for criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jacob Truelove of the 200 block of West Union Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeremy Gochcoff of the 100 block of North Lee Street, Garrett, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.