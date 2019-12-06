AUBURN — The Auburn Coat and Glove Drive has been extended to Dec. 14. New or gently used coats and gloves are being accepted to be donated to families in the area. Cash donations also are being accepted to help purchase new coats in sizes needed. Items may be dropped off at The Atrium Marketplace, Catholic Charities (RSVP), United Way of DeKalb County, Beacon Credit Union, PNC Bank and Littlejohn Auctions.

