AUBURN — Wible Realty has donated $1,000 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
The Garrett-based nonprofit organization serves Hoosiers statewide, raising money to pay for the processing of donated meat for the Meat the Need program. The meat is distributed to food banks across Indiana.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s partnerships with meat processors have allowed the organization to serve more than 6 million meals to date and donate 250,000 pounds of meat annually.
Hunters and farmers may donate by taking their game or livestock to participating processors in their area and letting them know it is for Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. For more information about donating, call 233-1444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.