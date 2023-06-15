AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council Tuesday approved a tax abatement for Country Heritage Winery at 0185 C.R. 68, LaOtto.
Country Heritage is looking to add a distillery and requested a tax abatement for the installation of new manufacturing equipment and property development.
Products available at the distillery will include brandy, rum and bourbon, owner Jeremy Lutter told the council.
The distillery will be located in a new, 12,000-square-foot building. Plans call for breaking ground in late summer, Lutter said.
The business has 85 employees with salaries totaling $810,000. The company plans to add five more jobs with salaries totaling $180,000.
Council President Rick Ring said Country Heritage has been a good corporate citizen and has brought business to DeKalb County.
By a 6-1 vote, the council approved a four-year abatement on new manufacturing equipment and an eight-year abatement on real estate.
Councilwoman Amy Prosser voted against the abatement. At a previous meeting, she stated that property in an Economic Revitalization Area has become undesirable for or impossible of normal development and occupancy. She said she does not believe the Country Heritage property meets those requirements.
During Monday’s meeting, she asked how much tax the county would not take in as a result of the abatement.
“I just wanted to make sure that the community was aware of the amount of money that would not be paid in taxes and so that’s all I’m asking,” Prosser said.
“So the estimated tax abatement savings over the eight years is $121,000 estimated, right? We don’t know for sure, it’s an estimate,” Prosser said after reviewing calculations.
Ring said the eight years is the abatement on real property.
Councilman Bob Krafft noted that while Country Heritage is receiving an abatement on some of its new taxes, another way to look at it is the new takes the county will receive as a result of the project.
Also Tuesday, the council heard the 7,000-foot runway extension at the DeKalb County airport will be done at the end of August.
In his monthly update, DeKalb County Airport Authority board member Randy Fox reviewed work underway at the airport and noted it will be closed for a month where there will be no traffic in and out.
“We are absolutely looking forward to the 7,000 foot runway extension being done at the end of August and opening the airport to regular operation,” Fox said.
Fox said a number of those who use their aircraft regularly have relocated for the time the airport is closed and abatements have been made on hangar rent for that period.
“This has been, according to (airport manager Russ Couchman), this is a close to 12-year process that they anticipated being done in three and the FAA keeps breaking up the grants into smaller and smaller parts, mostly because Indianapolis and other mega airports do mega projects and take up most of the money and the regional airports are not getting such a large portion of the available FAA funds,” Fox told the council.
