AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership is partnering with LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce, Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce and Angola Area Chamber of Commerce to bring a one-day leadership conference to northeast Indiana featuring nine world-class leadership experts.
Leadercast Women will provide attendees with a transformative leadership experience on Friday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum to hone their leadership skills and styles. Participants will take home wisdom and tools they can apply immediately, the chamber said.
The event’s all-female cast of speakers includes:
• Kate Delaney — Emmy Award-winning journalist;
• Kendra Scott — Founder and CEO of the Kendra Scott Company;
• Susan Packard — co-founder of Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) and former chief operating officer of HGTV;
• Francesca Gino — award-winning and tenured professor at Harvard Business School;
• Glennon Doyle — best-selling author and founder of Together Rising;
• Captain Deshauna Barber — logistics commander in the U.S. Army Reserve;
• Priya Parker — master facilitator, strategic advisor and acclaimed author;
• Laura Ling — award-winning journalist; and
• Luvvie Ajayi — award-winning author, speaker and digital strategist.
The women-focused conference will include a local leaders panel featuring strong female leaders from each of the four local communities.
