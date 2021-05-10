AUBURN — Two out of three DeKalb County Commissioners made it clear Monday that they do not support building a jail right now.
In a 30-minute discussion during their weekly meeting at the courthouse in Auburn, Bill Hartman and Todd Sanderson said they want to wait until a spike in construction costs subsides.
The commissioners have been considering a new jail seriously since January, when they chose the Elevatus architecture firm of Fort Wayne to design a jail on property at the west edge of Auburn. Two weeks ago, a crowd of some 50 people packed a meeting room at the County Office Building to offer opinions on a jail.
Monday, Commissioner Mike Watson suggested paying $3,000 for an independent cost estimate of a prototype jail. He called an estimate “the last component we need to make a good decision.”
“I think I can make a good decision today. In fact, I’m not ready to raise taxes to do this,” Hartman said.
“I’m not raising taxes, either. I can tell you that, right now,” Sanderson said later.
“I think we can get the numbers at the present jail where they’re manageable,” Hartman added. The jail in downtown Auburn, built in the 1980s, has been housing slightly more than 100 inmates, although its recommended capacity is 80.
“We can make that jail work if we have to,” Sanderson said. He said its current population includes 42 prisoners who have been sentenced and 61 who are awaiting trial.
“I am assured by the judges that the pretrial count will go down,” he said, due to programs such as a proposed special court for drug offenders.
Overflow inmates can be housed in neighboring county jails, Sanderson added.
“If we have to spend a couple-hundred grand a year to ship off 15 or 20 people, that’s not out of line,” he said.
Hartman and Sanderson disagreed with Watson on whether the cost of building a new jail will increase or decrease in the future.
“In this environment, I don’t trust any estimates, period, because I don’t think anyone knows where this is going in the future,” Sanderson said about Watson’s proposal to obtain a cost estimate.
“I don’t think this is sustainable,” Sanderson said about current construction prices. “I’m telling you, two or three years from now we’re going to be seeing an environment that’s totally different from what we’re seeing now, that isn’t price increase — it’s price decrease.”
“We’re in an extremely volatile environment. … The estimate we have by Elevatus, I think, is way low,” Hartman said. Elevatus has estimated the cost of a new jail at $28 million.
Watson said waiting for prices to decline is “a gamble with taxpayers’ money.” He said there is no historical data “that shows industrial construction, like a jail, going backwards.”
“We’ve never had historical data on jails that shows the increase that we’ve just had, so the data is not valid,” Hartman answered.
Sanderson and Hartman pointed to a December 2017 decision by former commissioners to build a new Community Corrections Center at the west edge of Auburn instead of a new jail — with the idea that the center would reduce the number of beds needed in a future jail.
“I have yet to hear anyone from the former council or the commissioners tell me they made a mistake by not building the jail,” Sanderson said. “I would say they fully believe that the jail could have lasted the 10 years that they agreed to, and we are now back to that plan, because we have offered alternatives — albeit not popular, but they were alternatives. They were shot down.”
A proposal to combine a new jail with the Community Corrections Center and save $3 million in construction costs met with objections that it would significantly diminish the Community Corrections program.
“When they decided to build Community Corrections, their intent was: This will lower the jail count, this will be good for the county, and it’ll buy us 10 years,” Sanderson said about former county officials.
“What has changed in three years? Community Corrections hasn’t produced quite as much, part of it due to the pandemic. … so we need to let them play out their role and see if it can reduce the cost to build the jail.”
In its first year, the Community Corrections Center operated well below its capacity of 52 beds.
Sanderson concluded, “Since nothing has changed, why are we trying to circumvent what the council and the previous commissioners wanted?”
“The previous commissioners put us in a position to have to wait it out by spending our jail money,” Hartman said. A Correctional Facilities Income Tax of 0.13% is paying for the Community Corrections Center through 2028. The tax has a maximum of 0.20%, so a second category of income tax would have to be increased to pay for a jail now.
In discussing a new jail, “We got no compromise. … Nobody wanted to cut anything. The sheriff didn’t want to cut any rooms, any space. There was just no compromise,” Hartman added.
“I don’t see how that changes my responsibility to make a correct decision for the taxpayers,” Watson responded. “Fully 75% of everybody who’s contacted me on this says we should do it now, we should do it correctly.”
Sanderson countered, “I’ve had 100% say, ‘Are you insane? Why would you build anything in this environment? And if you raise my taxes, I’m p****.’ … We obviously talk to two different groups of people.”
Sanderson added, “I can tell you, business owners are keeping their mouths shut, because they have to do business in the town, they don’t want to be canceled, per se. But when they talk to me privately, they’re very vocal about not wanting to see a tax increase.”
“I’m done increasing the next tax, the next tax, because there’ll be another one — in two years, there’ll be another tax,” Hartman said.
The commissioners all said they agree with increasing the county’s Correctional Facilities Income Tax from 0.13% to 0.20% and saving the extra money toward a future jail. Sanderson said it could accumulate $8 million or more over the coming years. The DeKalb County Council would have to approve the tax increase.
The commissioners also adopted Watson’s suggestion to sign a contract with Elevatus to complete plans for a new jail, and they voted to sign a contract for that service.
Watson said having the plans would be a defense against a potential lawsuit over jail conditions. Last week, Sheriff David Cserep II warned that it is “only a matter of time” until the American Civil Liberties Union sues DeKalb County over jail conditions and overcrowding.
“Having the plan in pocket is not such a bad idea,” Sanderson said.
“They’re at the top of the heap on jail design. That’s the reason we brought Elevatus in, in the first place,” Watson said.
“I don’t intend to let the jail issue go quiet,” Watson said at the close of the discussion.
