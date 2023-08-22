From Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair Friday announced the winners of its annual culinary competition among concessionaires for the Taste of the Fair.
The competition, known for its innovative and creative entries, saw participants pushing the boundaries and thinking outside the box to vie for the “Taste of the Fair, 2023 Food of the Fair” title. The top three winners, who will be taking home cash prizes along with their titles, were determined through public voting throughout the fair. For more information and to view all the entries, visitindianastatefair.com/p/state-fair/food--shopping/taste-of-the-fair.
The winners are:
First place — Street Corn Pizza (Swain’s Pizza on a Stick): Fresh dough made daily topped with a homemade white sauce, sprinkled with a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, finished off with fire roasted corn, a generous dusting of chili lime seasoning and cilantro then baked to perfection.
Second place — Buffalo Pork-n-Mac (Nitro Hog): A bowl of homemade mac-n-cheese with pulled pork, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing drizzled on top.
Third place — Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel (Wilson Concessions): A jumbo pretzel with pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese.
