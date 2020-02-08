AUBURN — A family with a long history at Eckhart Public Library will help visitors find their way around the building.
When the renovated library reopens later this year, it will feature 75-100 signs donated by Diskey Architectural Signage Inc. of Fort Wayne.
The company’s owners have tradition with the library that goes back to its very beginning.
When the library opened in 1911, sign company owner Mike Butler’s grandfather, the late Ralph Butler, was working at Auburn’s Eckhart Carriage Co., owned by library donor Charles Eckhart’s family.
Ralph Butler enjoyed reading Western novels and would have been one of the first people to come to the new library back in 1911, his grandson said this week.
“He loved Zane Grey novels, and as we were growing up, he would read every Zane Grey Western he could get his hands on,” said Lisa Conrad, Mike Butler’s sister and Ralph Butler’s granddaughter.
Charles Eckhart also was a fan of Zane Grey, so the library stocked a collection of Grey’s popular novels.
“We have been using this library for a long time, and I’ve been serving on the board for 13 years,” Conrad said.
“That’s five generations of family members who have been using this library, so we needed to step up to the plate and do something,” Mike Butler said about the donation.
“It was an incredible gift to us, and it was something that saved us a significant amount of money,” library director Janelle Graber said.
Many members of the Butler family have volunteered their time to the library over the years, Graber said.
Retha Butler, mother of Mike Butler and Conrad, served for many years as a volunteer and on the board of the Friends of Eckhart Public Library.
The library did not have professionally prepared signs until now, Graber said. Diskey customized several signs with the library’s logo.
Established in 1924 and purchased by the Butler family in 1998, Diskey created “golden arches” signs for early McDonald’s restaurants across the nation decades ago. More recently, Diskey made signs for Fort Wayne Public Library.
“They understood the building codes and what was necessary” for the signage, Graber said.
“We do a dozen libraries a year, all around the country,” Mike Butler said. “We kind of know about libraries — and doctor’s offices and parking garages and schools and hospitals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.