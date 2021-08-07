AUBURN — Traction Agronomy of Auburn has introduced its new lineup of agronomy management tools for service providers and farmers.
The solutions include an agronomy mobile app and web application, designed for soil sampling, soil fertility, lab integrations, recommendations and prescription generation, the company said.
Traction Agronomy is focused on simplicity, efficiency and profitability, helping farmers apply the right product at the optimum rates and right times to maximize input usage, the company said.
“Our biggest advantage is building everything around a mobile environment,” said Jeff Dearborn, Traction’s business development director. “Agronomists need the flexibility to analyze soil test results, build prescriptions and send shapefiles from any mobile device. Our solution is designed to handle a complete agronomy workflow for phones or tablets, which is a game-changer for the industry.”
Traction Professional Agronomy enables service providers and agronomists to manage an unlimited number of farmers in one cloud-based ecosystem. This end-to-end solution offers seamless integration with soil labs, making it easy to view soil test results and build simple variable rate fertility prescriptions, the company said.
Paired with Traction’s Field app, the solution becomes even more powerful as prescriptions can be created from a phone or tablet (coming in the fall). Other key features of the Field app include field mapping, grid target layout, navigation and sample point logging.
Traction Basic Agronomy helps farmers manage their own agronomy tasks. With similar features found in Traction Professional Agronomy, farmers can leverage the Traction Field App to log their own sample locations and use a formula to create a fertility prescription.
The key benefit to a farmer is how the agronomy platform fully integrates with the other Traction solutions: Basic Accounting and Basic Operations, the company said. This level of functionality is unique, as farmers can take their agronomic data and apply true costs from accounting entries. Now farmers can see the financial impact of their agronomic decision-making with a clear return on investment.
Traction Professional and Basic Agronomy key features include:
• soil lab integration for seamless processing of samples;
• lab check-in sheets for sampling tasks;
• pre-loaded lists of formulas from soil labs and universities;
• fertility prescriptions for nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, lime and other nutrients or amendments;
• product requirements by field; and
• industry standard shapefile export for controller compatibility.
Information on pricing and a free 30-day trial for farmers only may be found at tractionag.com.
Traction is an independent technology company focused on both farmers and service providers. The company said its agronomy solutions improve the workflow in organizing and collecting soil samples for building fertility prescriptions from recommendations.
Tools such as mobile applications and nutrient formulas that follow sustainability and 4R compliance are in the Traction portfolio. The company said farmers benefit by leveraging the platform for managing field records and accounting transactions, tracking field-by-field profitability and utilizing the latest ag technology on their farms.
Traction said it helps farmers and their trusted advisors review the same information and benefit by less time spent on data movement and more on improving operational excellence. This is done with privacy, and controlled permissions under the same cloud-based platform for increased efficiency and productivity.
