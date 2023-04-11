1. Why should voters select you to continue serving on the City Council?
My experience and knowledge sets me apart from the other candidates for city council. In addition to serving on city council, I have served as the council representive to the Auburn Plan Commission since 2012, where I was instrumental in developing the current Unified Development Ordinance. This is the document that will guide Auburn as we continue to grow. I have served as council president twice.
I have never had a personal agenda in running for city council, and I never will. I will continue to work to move Auburn forward keeping the best interest of the citizens as the compass guiding my decisions. In moving forward, I will continue to try to be the best steward of the city budget, and continue to work with community partners to build upon the growth that Auburn is currently seeing. I will listen to the voters. I have always taken voters’ comments into consideration when making decisions. I believe that you should vote for me because I will use my experience to continue to do my very best to represent you.
2. Please identify accomplishments made during your term of office.
One of the earliest city accomplishments in my tenure was the extension of the Auburn Drive bypass to connect to Highway 8. This has provided, and will continue to provide Auburn with opportunity for growth. Next, was the construction of Rieke Park, in which the city worked with a large volunteer group from the community to raise the required funds for the parks construction.
The next accomplishment of the city that I am proud to have been a part of was the creation of Auburn Essential Services. Cooper Tire, at the time, was looking to move from Auburn unless they could find a better internet provider, and the City of Auburn came through for them. In fact, it was primarily because of this that Continental decided to make Auburn its corporate headquarters.
The Main Street Revitalization Project for 6th and Main Street completed a streetscape renovation project that was a collaborative effort between the city, Office of Community and Rural Affairs, and Auburn Main Street. This project gave a sidewalk vision and plan for the improvements that are continuing today in the downtown district.
Regarding changes to the city code, modernizing and updating of our zoning code and development standards was a big undertaking and accomplishment. Also, I would consider the riverfront district ordinance another benefit to the city and its economic growth. This ordinance has allowed for local people to open businesses in this district. White Oak wine café and Cupka’s Bee Good Meadery are two examples of this.
I am proudest of the work we accomplish when working together with others, such as the county, businesses, philanthropic organizations, and 501(c)3 groups such as Main Street.
3. What are some future goals and projects you want to accomplish?
One of the projects I am most excited about is the $2M Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP). The Strategic Investment Plan has been completed, and projects are currently being vetted for granting. This is a very exciting opportunity for Auburn.
A review and overhaul of our personnel policy is the first goal that I have. It has been many years since this has been done. Another goal that I would have would be to continue the growth that Auburn is seeing right now. This needs to be done in a way that is fiscally responsible, and as helpful as we can be to developers that are looking to invest in Auburn.
Another goal is getting our budgetary spending under control. A lot has been made of our tax rate going down. However, I don’t know of too many people that have had their tax bill actually go down. The reason for our lower tax rates in the city are a result of increased assessed values of our home, and not a reduction of spending. If the housing market takes a dive, our tax rates will increase dramatically. Finding places to cut spending is vital to me. Partnering with local groups and seeking out grants, instead of trying to pay for everything ourselves, is one way to help cut spending.
4. As you are aware, there have been some personnel changes in several city departments, including the complete turnover in the building, planning and development department as well as leadership changes in others. As a council member, how do you respond to questions and/or criticisms with regard to the turnover within departments? How do you address issues moving forward?
It was really unfortunate what transpired between December of 2021 and the middle of 2022 for several departments, and their personnel. The hardest hit was the building, planning and development department, which had to close its doors for a period when, all of its employees were either fired or resigned.
City councils in the state of Indiana don’t play a role in the running of departments, or the personnel within departments. That is left to the executive arm of city government, which is the mayor. City council is responsible for adopting budgets, levying taxes, and enacting, repealing, and amending local code/laws.
When questioned about the turnover within the departments, I respond by letting the person asking know that council did make an effort to stop the loss of qualified and knowledgeable city employees, but unfortunately we were not successful, and more employees resigned as our attempt failed.
As a result of the personnel issues that transpired, there are still two lawsuits that are currently filed against the city and have been sent to federal court. As a council what we can do moving forward is try to pass updated local ordinances that help protect city employees as well as the city. In fact, the human resource department is doing a review of the personnel policy and it should be headed to the ordinance and resolution committee very soon.
5. Please provide some biographical information, including family, organizations and volunteer roles.
I have been married to my wife Ann since 1995. We have two children, Katelyn High of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Rachael Green of Morgantown, West Virginia, as well as two grandchildren.
I was born and raised in Auburn, and am a 1985 graduate of DeKalb High School. Upon graduating from Ball State, I returned to DeKalb to begin my teaching career in 1992 and have been teaching mathematics and physical education at DeKalb High School ever since. In addition to teaching, I was an assistant basketball coach from 1992 until 1999, and varsity golf coach from 2003 until 2017. Between 1999 and 2003, I returned to school to receive my master’s degree in school administration from IPFW.
6. Please include any information that you would like voters to know.
I am always willing to listen to input, suggestions, and concerns from citizens of Auburn. My contact information can be found on the city of Auburn’s website at https://www.ci.auburn.in.us/185/Elected-Officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.