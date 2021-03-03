Students from across northern Indiana will be featured in a new television series that will premiere Saturday on WFWA TV-39.4.
The original series, known as TBH, or text-speak for To Be Honest, is shot, written, acted, reported, directed and edited by up-and-coming filmmakers and journalists ages 12-19.
To Be Honest Inc., is a nonprofit student film organization. Its goal is to increase and improve community understanding of social and cultural issues.
Supported in part by the Indiana Arts Commission, the project features students from Garrett High School, Hamilton Junior-Senior High School, Oak Farm Montessori School, Prairie Heights High School and the Cahoots Coffee Cafe after-school program in Angola.
Also participating are students from Bishop Luers, Homestead and South Side high school and Wayne Tech in Fort Wayne and John Adams, James Whitcomb Riley and St. Joseph high schools in South Bend.
Each group was responsible for one half-hour episode dealing with a teen issue of its choice. Together, the half-hour episodes were combined into an eight-part TV series with two additional “webisodes” and several web extras.
“I’m really proud of all the TBH kids for prevailing in spite of COVID shutting down their programs in the middle of filming,” said Erika Celeste, executive director of TBH. “Thanks to their creativity and tenacity this is a very special series.”
Students not only learned to use cameras and editing equipment, but also used their cellphones to help film the episodes, which also will be posted to social media such as TBH’s webpage, tobehonestinc.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube pages the day after the premier on WFWA.
“The series features some pretty heavy topics from gun violence and suicide to mental health and child abuse,” Celeste said. “Students picked issues that they felt were important to relay from their perspective. TBH is making all episodes available for classroom use across the state or country, for that matter. If TBH’s stories help one viewer know they’re not alone, we’ve done our job.”
Due to the serious content of some of the episodes, TBH will air Saturday nights in March as a double feature beginning at 11 p.m., with the second episode at 11:30 p.m.
Episode schedules and topics:
• March 6: 11 p.m., Gun Violence by Riley and Adams high schools; 11:30 p.m., Internet Influence on Rural Areas by Prairie Heights High School.
• March 13: 11 p.m., Child Abuse by South Side High School; 11:30 p.m., Mental Health Coping Mechanisms by Bishop Luers High School.
• March 20: 11 p.m., Causes of Violence by Hamilton Junior-Senior High School; 11:30 p.m., Activism and Community by Homestead High School.
• March 27: 11 p.m., Teen Stress by St. Joseph High School; 11:30 p.m., Suicide by Cahoots after-school program.
Web extras will be: Webisode 1, COVID-19, The Quarantine, by all schools; and Webisode 2, COVID-19 The New Normal, all schools; Vaping, Garrett High School; and Adulting 101, Oak Farm Montessori School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.