INDIANAPOLIS — After making its way out of a House committee last week, Rep. Ben Smaltz’s, R-Auburn, gun legislation passed the House and is on to the Senate on Wednesday.
House Bill 1077, also known as lawful carry, would allow law-abiding adults who are legally eligible to obtain a carry permit, to carry a handgun without first having to obtain government permission.
Smaltz said the bill’s passage out of the House brings Indiana one step closer to joining the 21 other states with lawful carry, including Kentucky and Tennessee.
“This bill represents a big win because it cuts government red tape for law-abiding Hoosier gun owners,” Smaltz said. “As lawmakers, we need to do what’s necessary to protect our Second Amendment rights. That means getting this legislation across the finish line. It’s my hope the Senate considers and acts on this important bill this session.”
According to Smaltz, House Bill 1077 would not impact current permit holders, the availability of permits in the future or the process to legally purchase a handgun. Hoosiers who purchase a firearm from a dealer are still required to complete the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form, and approved by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.
Smaltz said the five-year and lifetime reciprocity permits would still be available free to Hoosiers. Permit holders have reciprocity to carry in the 31 other states.
The bill would also enhance the penalty for theft of a firearm from a Level 6 felony to a Level 5 felony, which carries a sentence of between one and six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.