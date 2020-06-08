AUBURN — Investors who bailed out of the stock market during its tailspin have missed its surging comeback, a local expert said Monday.
After sinking 30% due to the coronavirus pandemic, the S&P 500 index turned slightly positive for the year on Monday.
“Not only did we see the fastest pace into bear market territory, but now we have seen the fastest pace out of bear market territory and into a bull market,” said Edison Byzyka, chief investment officer for Credent Wealth Management of Auburn.
With a gain of just over 40%, the 50 days ending June 4 brought the best 50-day return in the S&P 500 since 1957, he said.
The market has continued higher in the two trading sessions since June 4. Friday saw a spike inspired by surprisingly positive news about employment.
Somewhat overlooked, but even more positive, manufacturing payrolls rose by 225,000 when a decline of 400,000 was expected, Byzyka said.
“Manufacturing is the very first cyclical sign of what’s to come,” he said.
When the stock market hit its low point March 23, “From an emotional point, many investors felt the need to exit their equity market participation,” Byzyka said. “We were from the complete opposite end of that perspective,” encouraging clients to invest more in equities, he said.
“We had a minimal number of clients who failed to heed our advice,” Byzyka said.
“Events like we just experienced are fantastic lessons for investors,” he said. “Over past 30 years, the best daily returns in the stock market occur during bear markets. Investors who exit capture a loss and miss the upside.”
He said that since 1995, 24 of the 30 best one-day returns in stocks have happened during bear markets.
“You cannot afford to be out of it, despite the psychological push to exit that equity market participation,” Byzyka said.
The biggest risk to the market lies in a predicted resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the fall, he said.
Although a vaccine still may not be available, better testing and tracking should improve the situation, Byzyka said.
In the interim, stocks could be boosted by more financial stimulus or a medical breakthrough.
News of a vaccine could boost the market by 5% in a single day, he said, adding, “I would not want to be out of the market if that vaccine announcement comes out.”
