AUBURN — The John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, opened the year with a meeting at Eckhart Public Library on Feb. 11.
Regent Nancy Brickley welcomed members and led the opening ritual, assisted by Jan Dantzer, chaplain. Prior to the business meeting, Lisa Conrad presented a program commemorating Black History Month, focusing on the life and legacy of Sojourner Truth.
“She held her faith,” is a mantra about Sojourner (born “Isabella “Belle” Baumfree) who worked as an activist for abolition and women’s rights. She also was an advocate for the rights of African Americans and helped recruit Black men for the Union Army.
Conrad introduced her discussion with a video about Truth’s background as an escaped slave on foot with one child, when she argued to free her son Peter from enslavement, and as she became a public speaker and lecturer.
Not having the ability to read or write, nevertheless, Sojourner electrified audiences with her speaking skills. She spoke to crowded audiences who came to hear her free lectures to rally for justice and equality. Her oratory skills combined Biblical references, American history, and common sense ideas.
Sojourner Truth gave a lecture in Angola, Indiana, in 1851, and a commanding bronze statue of her was placed there 2021, with a nearby plaque. The plaque states Sojourner was “an abolitionist, evangelist, author, and women’s rights activist.”
Conrad concluded her program by encouraging members to visit the Angola statue and to remember Sojourner Truth, who believed God had called her to share the message that “Truth is powerful, and will prevail.”
Brickley conducted a short meeting. Karen Bash and Sue Anderson presented minutes and a treasurer’s report. Committee reports and updates also were reviewed. Hostesses were Julie Skelly and Linda Quick, who celebrated the theme of Valentine’s Day with refreshments.
The next meeting will be held at Waterloo Public Library on March 11, when DeKalb High School DAR Good Citizens will be recognized.
