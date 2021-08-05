AUBURN — Audie Blaylock & Redline return to the stage at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater with their new single, “Love’s Fleeting Fire,” Friday at 7:30 p.m.
In their second decade of existence, Audie Blaylock and Redline are a unique fixture in the world of bluegrass. Redline creates music that honors tradition through innovation. Blaylock has garnered such prestigious awards as the IBMA’s Instrumental Group of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, has been nominated for both Guitar Player of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, and had numerous No. 1 and charting singles on the charts. His music has been featured as the theme song for Travel Channel’s series “Backroads Gold” and he has even been nominated for a Grammy.
Honoring tradition through innovation, Audie Blaylock and Redline are Audie Blaylock on guitar and vocals; Evan Ward on banjo and vocals; Reed Jones on bass and vocals; Mason Wright on fiddle. For more information visit @AudieBlaylockandRedline on Facebook.
The gate opens at 6 p.m. Admission is free but donations to the outdoor theater are gladly accepted. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquitoes. The event occurs rain or shine.
The Auburn Community Band will plays it’s third Concert in the Park Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The band has been one of the longest performing arts organizations in DeKalb County and plays a variety of music sure to appeal to a wide audience. For more information, visit acbindiana.com.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The outdoor theater is located at 301 S. Center St., adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has plenty of off street parking available.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. To see the complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org. Become a member of the organization’s Facebook page to have all of the latest up to date information.
