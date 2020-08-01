AUBURN — A Back to School Bash will take place today from noon to 5 p.m. at Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St.
Auburn Parks and Recreation is sponsoring the event with the theme “Unity in Community.” It will feature interactive activities and games, free food and school supplies while they last.
Austin Marsh and Josh Ayers will perform live music, and art vendors will be selling their artwork.
Local businesses and organizations including the JAM Center, Auburn Rotary Club and Advance America will sponsor booths emphasizing what they offer the community.
The event will follow all health and safety guidelines as well as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order. Face coverings are required for staff and volunteers. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and will be required to check in at the welcome booth. Food vendors will wear masks, and hand sanitizer will be available at every booth.
Partners and sponsors in the event are Southern Insurance Agency, Auburn Rotary Club, Nucor Building Systems, Metal Technologies and Rieke Packaging.
