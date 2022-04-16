AUBURN — The Anthony Wayne Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, has presented the Silver Beaver award to adult Scouters John Culler and Dr. Tom Mason of Troop 169 of Auburn.
The Silver Beaver is a national-level award that is presented at the local council level. It is the highest honor an adult Scouter may receive on a council level and is given for noteworthy service of exceptional character to youth.
Consideration for the award includes service to youth, both within and outside of Scouting, as well as service at the unit, district and council levels.
Culler has been involved with the Scouting program since becoming a Cub Scout in the early 1980s. As a youth, he earned the Eagle Scout Award and was chosen by his peers to receive the Vigil Honor as a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Culler has supported Troop 169 as an assistant Scoutmaster and more recently as a member of the troop committee for nearly 30 years. Culler probably is best known for his service to the Order of the Arrow.
He is credited as being instrumental in keeping the Order of the Arrow active in both the Pokagon Chapter and the Kiskakon Lodge. He serves as an adviser to the ceremony teams, where he works in assisting youth members learn their lines and practice the proper steps in presenting ceremonies for new members.
Culler also has been instrumental is making sure that Order of the Arrow elections take place each year in the chapter. In 2015, he served as one of the lead advisers for the Order of the Arrow-hosted council camporee held at the Auburn Auction Park.
He has been recognized with the Council Patch, the District Award of Merit and the Order of the Arrow Founder’s Award.
Outside of Scouting, Culler has been active as a volunteer with Girl Scouts and as a coach for a local girls softball league.
Mason has been an active unit leader since his son joined Cub Scouts in 2010. While volunteering for Pack 3169, he served as a den leader, Webelos leader, assistant Cubmaster and Cubmaster. Under Mason’s leadership, Pack 3169 grew to be of the largest packs in the Anthony Wayne area Council. For the past eight years he has served as an assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 169.
Outside of his troop involvement, Mason has served as the medical adviser for Camp Chief Little Turtle. In this role he has helped to develop medical and other emergency procedures for camp and work with the camp health officer in assuring the health of all Scouts and leaders at summer camp.
Most recently, Mason lent his expertise to the camping committee to help figure out how to best deliver summer camp programs in a safe and healthy environment during the COVID-impacted summers of 2020 and 2021.
According to the council, without Mason’s help, it is likely it would not have been able to offer its Scouts any summer camp programs during those years.
In addition to his impact on Scouting locally, Mason also has served on the National Jamboree medical staff.
As a member of the Kiwanis club, he started a bicycle rodeo in which youth from the community spend time cycling, having their bikes repaired and are given a helmet if they need one. Through DeKalb Hospital, he helps out with a program for local teenagers who have an interest in healthcare careers. Currently, he is on the board of directors for Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
