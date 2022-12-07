WATERLOO — DeKalb Central schools are creating hands-on computer science opportunities for students in kindergarten through grade 5.
The school district is in its second year of offering a computer science class at all of its elementary schools. The 35-minute class takes place once a week and is lead by paraprofessionals Renee Buehner, Jennifer Caylor, Isabella Hal and Sally Pease. Kelsey Wertz is the district's innovation coach and computer science coordinator.
This year’s curriculum involves the use of read aloud books, Wertz said.
The “Hello Ruby” book series is used, where the first part of class is used to read a chapter of the book, with the second part of class used for hands-on activities that solidify and reiterate what was going on the the chapter.
After reading “Hello Ruby: Journey Inside the Computer,” students created their own paper computer, learning its different components, what they do and where they are in a computer, Wertz explained.
The tech team also brought in a dissected tower and students got an up-close look at a tower and identified its parts.
First-graders used the “Hello Ruby: Adventures In Coding” read aloud with corresponding activities for each chapter, Wertz said.
Students learned about loops and collaborated to create dance loops and communicated their dance loop to the class.
Students also learned vocabulary terms relating to computer science and used picture books to learn about famous computer scientists.
“With activities like these, we have found that our kids really are understanding now … after we’ve gone some of these unplugged activities, or activities that don’t require a device, kids are really zooming through the … curriculum,” Wertz said.
“Kids are really recalling.”
Students use Vex Go robotics kits to engineer and build a design. Third-graders have used the kits to look at simple machines, Wertz said.
"They were able to build simple machines and were able to test them," she added.
Wertz said using the design process, students are provided an environment to practice critical thinking, collaboration, communication, perseverance, adaptability and integrity.
Students in grades 3-5 use Ozobot Evos to design and create models to a given task. They coded an Ozobot to travel on a path on a U.S. map, Wertz said.
In the future, students in kindergarten through second grade will use Sphero smart devices to learn coding, she added.
Wertz said the district will continue to work toward computer science integration, noting is can be used as a tool to learn science, math, English language arts, social studies, art, music and more.
