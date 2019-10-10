AUBURN — Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission will host One Night at the James Cultural Plaza Oct. 25-26.
The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of homelessness in the community. Participants will spend on night on the street to reflect on homelessness, hear stories, pray for the homeless and eat a meal provided by Cup of Cold Water soup kitchen ministries. The event will begin at 4 p.m. Oct. 25 and run through 7 a.m. Oct. 26.
Those attending will be encouraged to raise funds by soliciting sponsors for items needed for the night that would be considered luxuries by homeless people, such as water, snacks, pillows, blankets, sleeping bags, cardboard boxes and tents.
Participation is open to individuals and groups. Although participants are encouraged to raise donations, no one will be turned away. No one will be refused the right to bring whatever they need to stay warm.
Registration forms are available at the DCIC website, dciconline.org. For more information, people may contact Vicki Rodkey at 573-2005, or email v.rodkey@dciconline.org.
