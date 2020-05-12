AUBURN— The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary that occurred over the weekend south of Auburn.
Monday at 3:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies went to the 7200 block of C.R. 427 to investigate a report of a burglary in a detached garage on a rental property. The burglary was reported to have occurred sometime Saturday or Sunday.
Deputies learned that an unknown person entered the garage through an unlocked door and took several hand tools and construction items.
The burglary remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 925-3365.
