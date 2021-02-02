AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
Tuesday’s total is the lowest on a single day since eight cases were reported on Oct. 21. However, the county reported only 28 cases over the recent three-day weekend, an average of 9.3 per day. The peak single-day total of new cases during the pandemic reached 73 on Nov. 12.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,637 since the start of the pandemic. They continue a trend that has seen only 50 new cases reported in the past five days.
Tuesday’s patients include none between birth and age 10; none between ages 11-20; one from 21-30 years of age; four between 31-40; none who are 41-50 years old; three who are 51-60; one who is 61-70; one who is 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
Since Jan. 8, no one over the age of 91 has been diagnosed with a new case.
A total of 73 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, including five in January — with no deaths reported since Jan. 19.
