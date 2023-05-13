FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is slated for its 42nd Honor Flight from Fort Wayne on May 24.
Eighty-three veterans from the Fort Wayne area are booked and confirmed for the flight.
Included will be 10 Korean War veterans, 31 Cold War veterans, 39 Vietnam veterans, two Lebanon/Grenada veterans and one Desert Shield/Desert Storm veteran.
The Honor Flight family will dedicate this flight to the memory of a board member who worked tirelessly for many years to make sure that every veteran who went on an Honor Flight was treated with honor and respect.
“Sandie Meyer holds a place of honor among our family and will be honored in subtle ways during the day’s normal events. A wreath will be laid in honor of Sandie at Arlington Cemetery by her family,” the organization said.
Col. Bob Meyer (retired) was president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana for several years and will lead the wreath-laying ceremony.
As of this date, 3,205 veterans have traveled from Fort Wayne to Washington D.C. on an Honor Flight to visit the memorials that were built in their honor.
Due to construction at the airport, no welcome home festivities are permitted.
Cathy Berkshire, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, said she is honored to dedicate this flight to the memory of Sandie Myer.
“Sandie had a huge heart and loved all our veterans; she is missed every day,” the organization said.
Berkshire said she is thankful for the Honor Flight family and the community of patriotic individuals that support the organization’s mission to take the brave men and women of the armed services of the United States to see the memorials built in their honor.
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana Inc. is a volunteer, nonprofit, 501©3 organization. Donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.