AUBURN — Late on the afternoon of Saturday, June 13, Tom Whitaker was mowing along a ditch that runs behind his home on the edge of Bridgewater Golf Club in northeast Auburn.
When his riding mower began sliding down the ditch bank, he threw it into reverse, but it rolled on top of him, breaking 21 of his ribs.
Friday, now recovering from his injuries, Whitaker, 73, visited Auburn City Hall with his wife, Tanya, to donate $1,000 to the city’s first responders in gratitude for their rescue efforts.
“It was textbook, what they did. … They worked together like a unit should,” Whitaker said in a recent interview.
“It happened in an instant. I was lying on my side, crushed” by the mower’s 560-pound weight and trapped with his left side on the ground, Whitaker recalled about his accident.
Whitaker remembered his Army Ranger school training from 50 years ago. He tried to stay calm, establish a breathing rhythm, then yell for help when he had enough air to do so.
He estimates 40 minutes passed before a neighbor finally heard him and called 911.
“Right away, I heard sirens,” he said. “I was very encouraged.”
Police officers arrived first.
“I saw a huge, zero-turn lawn mower overturned in a little ditch,” said Auburn Police Officer Chad Burniston. “I’m surprised that a neighbor heard you,” he told Whitaker Friday. “The neighbors’ houses are probably 150 feet away.”
Soon, firefighters reached the scene, used pneumatic air bags to lift the mower, then carried Whitaker up the bank to a stretcher.
“I was so relieved … I knew I was going to be OK,” he said.
“If it wasn’t for the thoughtfulness and the training the first responders had on that, it could have taken a lot longer to get me out of there. It could have created more injuries,” Whitaker told Auburn Mayor Mike Ley Friday.
Whitaker experienced his first ambulance ride and hospital stay. He remained for a week in the intensive care unit at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, followed by a week in surgical recovery, then time in two different rehabilitation centers.
“I was very blessed” by excellent care, he said. His surgeon used a new technique, designed for faster healing and more long-term stability, to repair Whitaker’s broken ribs.
Responders also did a professional job of notifying Whitaker’s wife, Tanya, about his mower accident. “They gave her confidence that I was going to be OK,” he said.
Whitaker can appreciate a trained, disciplined approach. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served seven years in the U.S. Army, including one year in Vietnam, rising to the rank of captain.
All three of the police officers who rushed to his aid — Justin James, Jeffrey Arnett and Cody Burniston — are military veterans.
“Their military training really benefits our department,” said Police Chief Martin D. McCoy.
James received an award in 2018 for applying a tourniquet to save a seriously injured motorcyclist.
Auburn Fire Department teams who responded to help Whitaker included Division Chief Joe Molargik, Lt. Gabe Creech and firefighters Jason Penland, Zak Kashmer, Ben Fliehman, Jeremiah Nicely and Tom Lepper.
A Parkview DeKalb EMS ambulance crew rushed Whitaker to emergency care.
“I’m so thankful to be alive. I’m very thankful I can walk,” Whitaker said Friday. “My strength is gradually coming back, my range of motion.”
In addition to Friday’s donation, he added ,“I want to do some other things, moving forward, for the first responders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.