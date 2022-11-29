HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board approved the distribution of a $12,963 Teacher Appreciation Grant at its Nov. 21 meeting.
Of the 27 eligible teachers, 23 will receive $463 and four will receive $578.75, Superintendent Tony Cassel said. The funds will be distributed on the Dec. 20 paycheck.
Also Monday, Cassel updated the board on projects taking place in the district. Solar field fencing and work will begin in December. Work on the baseball field will continue after Thanksgiving break.
Carpeting currently is being installed throughout the building and will continue to completion.
Work on the elementary gymnasium heating, ventilation and air conditioning, bleachers and flooring will begin in late April 2023 or May 2023 and be completed by August 2023.
Recognized as students of the month were: Morgan Mercer, morning pre-kindergarten; Pierce Cline, afternoon pre-kindergarten; Ella Heaton, kindergarten; and Savannah Kepler, kindergarten.
