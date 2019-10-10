AUBURN — The City of Auburn will take bids on two street projects for 2020, with Thursday’s approval by the Board of Public Works and Safety.
The city hopes to receive a state Community Crossings grant to pay for half the cost of the projects.
Auburn is inviting contractors to bid on complete reconstruction of a portion of Touring Drive and milling and resurfacing of a half-mile stretch of North Street.
Touring Drive will be reconstructed from the north side of 15th Street to the south side of S.R. 8, not including intersections.
Southbound traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Grandstaff Drive, using 15th Street. Temporary access to businesses will be maintained throughout.
The North Street repaving will stretch from its intersection with Grandstaff to 200 feet east of Indiana Avenue.
Contractors will have to maintain two-way traffic at all times, with temporary access to businesses.
The projects will take place between April and November 2020.
“I’m giving them the whole construction period” to decide when to work, Klein said about potential bidders on the jobs.
“We’ve got a better bidding environment now. Contractors are eager for bidding 2020 work,” Klein said.
Bids on both projects were rejected by the city earlier this year on the basis that they were too high, compared to an engineer’s estimates. The bids were received in June, when contractors already were busy with other projects.
Auburn applied to the state for just under $500,000 in grants for the projects
