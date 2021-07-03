Tuesday
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Butler Redevelopment Commission, 213 S. Broadway.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Park Board, utility office, 213 S. Broadway.
Thursday
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. Ninth St.
10 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, meeting in Commissioners Court, second floor, courthouse. The primary purpose of the meeting is to consider three grant requests for community corrections and probation for 2022. Other matters may be discussed as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.