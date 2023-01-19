GARRETT — Department heads gave reports at Tuesday’s Garrett Board of Works meeting.
Police Chief Gerald Kline reported 136 calls for service from Jan. 3-15. Officers recorded 21 traffic warnings, and two traffic tickets during the period. There were nine arrests, of which seven were Garrett residents. Two arrests each were made for alcohol and drugs, one for traffic, one for paraphernalia and three on miscellaneous charges.
His report showed 37 business checks during the two-week period.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported eight code violations from Jan. 1-16. Seven were for junk and rubbish offenses, and one for obstructing and or interfering with safe passage of sidewalk. Eight certified letters have been sent since Jan. 1.
Smurr also reported eight permits were issued since Jan. 1: five electrical, two roofs and one sign. Two certificates of occupancy were also issued.
Smurr reported a homeowner installed two illegal fences without permits and proper setback. A home at 503 S. Peters St. that that been the subject of an unsafe building order had reportedly been sold without contacting the city, she said. The former owner was under a Thursday deadline to report updates.
The ice rink at Feick Park is closed due to warm weather, according to Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger.
His department is busy with winter operations, continuing monthly assignments of running streets and alleys for potholes and tree trimming as needed. Training is set for March for Chad Werkheiser to be re-certified as pool operator.
Mossberger said he is getting pricing for wayfinding sign installation to meet Indiana Department of Transportation specifications from Shambaugh & Sons and the department is also making three more planters for the downtown area.
Mayor Todd Fiandt will present his State of the City at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at City Hall.
