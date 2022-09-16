AUBURN — After nearly two hours of discussion, a decision on the fate of the Auburn Sports Group’s economic development bond approval was tabled on Thursday night due to the lack of proper paperwork.
As the sports group’s bond proposal makes its way through county government, the DeKalb County Economic Development Commission is next in line to make a decision. The commission held a public hearing and subsequent discussion Thursday night on the issue.
After lots of discussion between the board, developers and the public, the commission wasn’t satisfied with Auburn Sports Group’s financing at this point.
Tim Ehlerding of FCI Construction spoke on behalf of the developers, joined by Rod Sinn, president and co-owner of Auburn Sports Group and Grant Sinn, vice president and co-owner of Auburn Sports Group.
Ehlerding assured the board that the finance package for the project had been put together and was in its final stages with a loan institution. He said they should have money in the bank within 45 days. The group presented the commission with an email from the lender saying the financing was close to complete.
With the commission questioning the financing documents, Rod Sinn stepped to the microphone to assure the board that the financing was in place. He said the only step left was the decision on whether to extend the loan to 30 or 40 years and signing the final paperwork.
“I am telling each of you by looking you dead in the eye, the financing is there and in place,” Sinn assured the commission.
With hesitation by the commission, Ehlerding said the Auburn Sports Group would be happy to provide the requested paperwork allowing the commission to make an appropriate decision.
“If it doesn’t happen tonight, the world doesn’t fall apart,” Ehlerding said. “I would ask for you to table it until we can present the documents you desire.”
With that, the commission gave Auburn Sports Group 60 days to provide a completed traffic study of the area, verified proof of financing and an updated business plan. The next DeKalb County Economic Development Commission meeting will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 17.
The economic development agreement with the county requires Auburn Sports Group’s personal finance bonds to pass through the county, because $18 million in tax incremental finance (TIF) dollars will be returned to the group to pay off a portion of the bonds. The formation of the Auburn Sports Park TIF district was approved by the DeKalb County Economic Development Commission earlier this year.
The TIF dollars will be solely used for infrastructure improvements in and around the Auburn Sport Park — the former RM Auction site on C.R. 11A. The secured 74% of the revenue generated from the TIF district will allow the sports group to repay its bonds secured in its own name. The remaining 26% of tax revenue generated from the property will go back to the taxing units served by the district.
During the meeting, Ehlerding assured the commission and those members of the public that were in attendance that the approval of the bond/economic development agreement comes at no cost to the county.
If Auburn Sports Group would default on the repayment of its bonds, the county isn’t liable for any of the financing.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, no one spoke in favor of the project and three local residents spoke out against the project. Two of those residents, Jessica Harty and Mark McCollough, spoke out against the project because of the anticipated traffic the development will bring to the area.
Harty said her worry was the traffic flow on C.R. 11A, C.R. 427, C.R. 23, Auburn Drive and Grandstaff Drive.
“To ask for money before the traffic study is complete is presumptive,” Harty said. “I do not feel like the TIF is a healthy investment for the county.”
McCollough, who lives almost directly in front of the proposed exit of the property on C.R. 23, has spoken out at countless meetings about the project and its effects on traffic in the area.
He said the traffic in the area is already concerning without adding additional stress to the area. He has proposed or suggested the sports group develop an access road within the development on the east end to filter traffic back to the main entrance on C.R. 11A. It is his feeling that would help to alleviate traffic issues on C.R. 23.
That suggestion hasn’t been one the sports group has adopted into its project.
Ehlerding said there would be several months late in the season and over the winter where the parking on the north end of the facility wouldn’t be utilized because of the lack of baseball, softball, soccer and football tournaments in the winter and late fall.
During Thursday’s meeting, Commission President Mike Watson said the board needs to do what’s in the best interest for taxpayers in DeKalb County.
With the development sitting just outside of Auburn’s city limits but within its extra-territorial district, Commission member Ron Walter questioned why no one from the city has publicly thrown their support behind the project.
“It amazes me there is no one speaking from the city of Auburn for or against this project,” Walter said.
Ehlerding said the Auburn Sports Group has had good discussions with the city.
“The city has been wonderful to work with. They are extremely supportive of the project,” Ehlerding said.
The Auburn Sports Park would transform the property on the north side of C.R. 11A to a state-of-the-art sports park with 10 indoor basketball/volleyball courts in the “L-shaped” auction building on the grounds. The building will also include a concession stand and restrooms. A dome structure will be constructed to the north of the indoor facility, which will house an additional six basketball/volleyball courts and a 7-on-7 football field.
Outdoor fields will include eight baseball/softball fields, four soccer/lacrosse fields and an additional 7-on-7 football field. The complex will also include an outdoor concession stand and other amenities — a walking path, splash pad and parking for 2,000 cars.
The south side of C.R. 11A will feature a wide variety of development including four hotels, restaurants and a wide variety of businesses.
