AUBURN — After seeing new cases of COVID-19 drop over the holiday week, cases are on the rise again in DeKalb County, as they are throughout the state.
The DeKalb County Health Department reported 304 new cases in its weekly report, along with one new death from the virus. This week’s total is an increase of 80 cases as the omicron variant continues to make its way through the population.
The 304 cases bring the county’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,237 and 96 deaths.
The death was a patient above 90 years of age.
As cases continue to hover around the 300 mark each week, the health department is urging those who aren’t vaccinated to get vaccinated as the county has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state. Booster shots are also recommended for those who have had their vaccine for at least five months.
The county will host an Indiana State Department of Health mobile COVID vaccine and testing clinic at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Vaccines will be available for anyone 5 years of age and older. Boosters will also be available for those who wish to receive a third dose. Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Testing is also available at these times with both rapid and PCR tests available. Earlier this week the Indiana Department of Health changed its guidelines for rapid tests, only offering it to individuals who are 18 and younger and those 50 and older.
This week, the county saw its largest number of cases in those ages 21-30 with 73 cases reported, followed closely by those who are in the 41-50 age group with 51 cases and the 51-60 age group with 50 cases.
The county continues to see relatively low spread among school-aged children, although Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb County Health Officer, said earlier in the week that he continues to be in constant contact with area superintendents.
The health department continues to push the use of masks within the county and social distancing in large group settings.
Souder said although masks vary in protection level, it is always better to wear one than not wear one at all.
