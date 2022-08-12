BUTLER — An investigation into the theft of tools from a construction trailer at Color Master in Butler resulted in the arrest of a man for the alleged offense, along with charges of the theft of a truck, two ATVs and possession of a firearm while being a serious violent felon.
Matthew McKinley, 37, who is listed in court documents as being homeless, is charged in DeKalb Superior Court II with three counts of theft, all Level 6 felonies, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed Wednesday by Butler Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger, the Butler Police Department was notified Aug. 8 of a theft that had taken place at a construction site at Color Master in the 800 block of South Broadway.
A representative of Wagler and Associates, Angola, told police one of their construction trailers had been broken into and numerous construction tools, valued at $12,636, had been stolen.
Color Master provided video footage of a suspect vehicle, a white Ford F150 Ford truck with several distinguishing markings and long pieces of lumber in the bed, entering the parking lot containing the construction trailers and leaving after a period of time with items in the bed, the affidavit said.
On Aug. 9, Heffelfinger said he drove to a residence in the 6800 block of C.R 62 and saw a white Ford F150 truck that had the same distinguishing markings consistent with the truck in the video at the time of the theft.
Heffelfinger said he and Butler Police Assistant Chief Matthew Traster went to the residence. Heffelfinger said he went to a rear door and got no response. While at the door, he could see a concrete saw that was consistent with one of the tools taken from the trailer, sitting in front of a garage door. Along the side of the house were several long pieces of lumber, consistent with those that were in the bed of the truck at the time of the theft, Heffelfinger said.
A check of the vehicle showed it had been reported stolen from Steuben County in May, the affidavit said.
After a period of time, the owner of the residence came out of the house. Heffelfinger said he asked him who the Ford F-150 belonged to and he stated that a person staying in a utility trailer on his property had been driving it. The owner of the residence took police to the trailer and McKinley and a female, Autumn Johnson, were located inside, the affidavit said.
After being advised of his rights, McKinley told Heffelfinger he was driving the truck that had been reported stolen and that he and someone else broke into the construction trailer at Color Master by cutting off the lock, according to the affidavit.
McKinley said he took all the tools from the trailer and brought them to the location in the 6800 block of C.R. 62, the affidavit said.
McKinley then directed Heffelfinger to another enclosed trailer and identified a pile of tools as the ones he had taken. Also in the trailer were numerous other tools that McKinley stated he had taken during the burglary of a construction company in Michigan, according to the affidavit.
Heffelfinger said McKinley also directed him to a garage where he showed Heffelfinger several more tools taken from the Color Master site.
In the enclosed trailer where McKinley was staying, Heffelfinger said, he located firearms — a pump shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle. A check of McKinley’s criminal history showed he was convicted on dealing in methamphetamine in Steuben County in 2007, making him a serious violent felon.
Just outside of the trailer were two Coleman ATVs which had been stolen from Rural King in Decatur in Dec. 20, 2021, Heffelfinger said in the affidavit.
Heffelfinger said he spoke to the female in the trailer, Johnson, who stated she assisted McKinley when he broke into the construction trailer in Butler and was with him when he unloaded the tools at the address on C.R. 62.
Johnson, 23, of the 10000 block of West South County Line Road, Zanesville, is charged with one count of theft, a Level 6 felony.
