AUBURN — The City of Auburn will realize a savings of nearly $40,000 on four street projects, the Board of Works heard Tuesday.
The savings were achieved because final project totals came in under the bid amount, according to figures shared by City Engineer Daryl McConnell.
The Center Street milling and resurfacing project, by Pulver Excavating, was completed for $102,368.75, compared to the bid price of $115,350, a savings of $12,981.25.
The 18th Street reconstruction project, by Brooks Construction, was completed for $143,382.65, compared to the bid price of $155,775, a savings of $12,392.35.
The 13th Street reconstruction project, also by Brooks, was finished for a total cost of $94,215.75. The bid price was $103,172, representing a savings of $8,956.25.
The Iwo Street milling and resurfacing project, by Pulver, was completed for $218,593.21. The bid price was $223,517.50, a savings of $4,924.29.
McConnell said the Morningstar Road reconstruction project was $91.36 over its bid price of $559,215. API completed the work for $559.306.36.
The board approved final change orders and accepted maintenance bonds for all five projects.
Fire Chief Doug Cox received permission to apply for a Walmart Local Community grant. The amount could be between $250 to $5,000, he stated.
Mayor Mike Ley received approval for several authorization letters, a four-factor analysis and displacement documents related to the city’s Project Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program grant.
