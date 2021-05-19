WATERLOO — A boy sustained an injury when he was struck by a car outside DeKalb Middle School Wednesday at 7:40 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Reese Norrick, 13, of Auburn suffered an undetermined injury to his arm. An EMS ambulance took him to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn for treatment.
Police said a vehicle driven by Carter Norrick, 16, of Auburn was parked in the student drop-off line at the school. Reese Norrick exited the vehicle, dropped an item and reached under the vehicle to retrieve it.
Unaware of what was happening, Carter Norrick began to drive away and ran over Reese Norrick’s arm, police said.
