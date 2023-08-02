AUBURN — Audie Blaylock and Redline will appear on the DeKalb Outdoor Theater stage Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Image of Hope Ranch, Blaylock has garnered such prestigious awards as the IBMA’s Instrumental Group of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. He has been nominated for both Guitar Player of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year and has had numerous no. 1 and charting singles on the charts.
His music has been featured as the theme song for Travel Channel’s series “Backroads Gold,” and he even has been nominated for a Grammy.
Redline is Blaylock on guitar and vocals, Evan Ward on banjo and vocals, Reed Jones on bass and vocals and Mason Wright on fiddle.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Visitors should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
On Saturday, Serenity House will hold its 14th annual Concert Under the Stars featuring the Todd Allen Herendeen Show.
There will be bouncy houses for the kids and a silent auction and raffle prizes to help raise money for Serenity House. Timmy’s BBQ will have food available to purchase. Todd Allen Herendeen has been a perennial favorite on the outdoor theater stage. His high energy, always entertaining show will surely please any crowd. Gates open at 4 p..m with the concert starting at 7 p.m.
On Sunday at 8 p.m., there will be a joint concert featuring the Auburn Community Band and DeKalb County Community Orchestra. Visitors should bring a lawn chair or blanket.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is located at 301 S. Center St. in Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has plenty of off-street parking available.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. To see the complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.