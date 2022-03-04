AUBURN — Tadd Petersen, of Auburn was practicing “farm to fork” before “farm to fork” was a thing.
After working in Columbus, Ohio, for 10 years specializing in the “farm to fork” experience, Petersen and his wife, Leslie, moved to Auburn three years ago with a mission to bring the “farm to fork” experience to DeKalb County.
The couple own Narrow Road Farm, located on C.R. 29 south of Auburn. Over the past three years the couple have been growing fresh vegetables and fruits on their farm, specializing in different varieties of baby greens. The farm also offers pork from its stock of all-natural grazing pigs and beef from its longhorn steers.
He describes the “farm to fork” experience as a recreation of what the food system used to be, when people would purchase produce and other necessities from area farmers.
“Farm retail seems to be trending now,” he said.
The Petersens will look to expand their business in Auburn this summer with the installation of greenhouses to grow produce year-round, along with the construction of a farm stand offering local residents a wide selection of fresh vegetables and fruits.
On top of expanding their Auburn business the couple also are excited to be part of the Electric Works project in Fort Wayne. It was recently announced that the couple would be opening a store front inside of Electric Works’ Union Street Market.
Electric Works is a mixed-use district of innovation, energy and culture, developed as a public-private partnership between RTM Ventures and the City of Fort Wayne. The project is part of the renovation of the former General Electric campus.
“The retail location will give us the opportunity to partner with other area farms and promote our business,” Petersen said. “It is nice to see the building being brought back.”
He said he was drawn to the project because of its focus on local business. Growing up in Fort Wayne, he also has ties to the building as his grandmother was employed at General Electric.
The market will feature a wide variety of local businesses offering a wide variety of options.
Petersen said his business is the only retail space offering fresh produce. Along with fresh produce, the couple will also be selling fresh-made salads, wraps, smoothies, juices and products sourced from other local producers.
“Our products will be harvested yesterday and enjoyed today,” he said.
The Petersens are passionate about providing the freshest produce from their local farm by building a sustainable food system for the community.
Locally the Petersens also sell their products at the Fresh Food Hub in Auburn when product is available.
Electric Works’ Union Street Market is scheduled to open in October. For more information visit unionstreetmarket.org.
For additional information on Narrow Road Farm visit narrowroadfarm.com.
