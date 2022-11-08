AUBURN — An Ohio man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday for breaking into a Waterloo residence while armed with a knife and attempting to break into another residence in the 7600 block of C.R. 56.
Nicholas Larkin, 38, of Defiance, had pleaded guilty to burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 2 felony, and attempted burglary, a Level 4 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
The agreement capped any sentence, including executed time and probation, at 20 years.
Judge Monte Brown sentenced Larkin to 20 years in prison for burglary and 12 years in prison for attempted burglary. The sentences will be served at the same time and consecutive to any sentence he might receive on pending criminal cases in Ohio.
As part of the agreement, other related charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; theft, a Level 6 felony; robbery, a Level 3 felony; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony; along with a habitual offender enhancement, were dismissed.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed by Indiana State Police Detective David Poe, on Dec. 14, 2020, at about 6:41 p.m. a couple and their two children were at their home in the 4400 block of Wilderness Cove, southeast of Waterloo, when a man, later identified as Larkin, entered the residence. One of the residents advised Larkin was not wearing a shirt and had a tattoo on his arm and on his back. He was holding a large knife when he came into the house and told the woman he would not hurt them if they gave him a car, the affidavit said.
The woman ran away from Larkin and ended up falling on the living room floor. She then kicked her legs to keep him away, Poe said.
The woman’s son heard the commotion and came upstairs from the basement. He gave Larkin some keys that were hanging near the interior garage entry door, the affidavit said. Larkin then got in the family’s gray 2011 Dodge Durango that was parked in the garage, drove it out of the garage and departed. He left behind a silver 2013 GMC Acadia that reportedly had been stolen in Williams County, Ohio earlier in the day, the affidavit said.
At about 7:51 p.m., residents at a home in the 7600 block of C.R. 56 saw a Dodge Durango driving in their yard. A person, alleged to be Larkin, was seen entering their garage, and the homeowner believed he could see the person going through vehicles.
Larkin then exited the garage and approached the residence. He attempted to open two doors, but they were locked. He then began pounding on the door in an attempt to get inside, the affidavit said.
The homeowner told police he fired his handgun several times at the man to keep him from entering the residence, according to the affidavit. Larkin then left.
A short time later, a man discovered that his gray 2008 Nissan Altima had been stolen from his residence in the 5700 block of C.R. 75, directly to the south of the C.R. 56 residence. The Durango that had been stolen from Wilderness Court later was found abandoned in the woods near the C.R. 56 and C.R. 75 residences, the affidavit said.
At about 8:38 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police attempted to stop the Nissan on C.R. 75. The vehicle did not stop, and police initiated a pursuit.
The Nissan entered a field off C.R. 75, and Larkin crashed and fled on foot. He was taken into custody and advised he had been shot, the affidavit said.
Larkin was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne and was found to have some shrapnel on him, but it did not appear he had been struck with any bullets, the affidavit said.
During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Larkin’s attorney, Kevin Likes, said Larkin has a long history of drug abuse. His recollection and version of events of the incident is cloudy because he was on drugs, Likes added.
Likes asked the court to consider a sentence in the range of 15 years — something slightly less than the 20-year sentence on the table.
He acknowledged that a term of imprisonment that would have amounted to almost a life sentence could have been imposed if Larkin had been convicted of all the offenses he originally was charged with prior to entering into the plea agreement.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe noted Larkin’s criminal history includes 17 misdemeanor convictions and nine felony convictions.
Referring to the DeKalb County incident, Blythe said there was potential for catastrophic injury or death.
He noted the mental toll that Larkin’s actions have had on the victims of his crimes. One of the victims says she no longer feels safe in her home, Blythe added.
“He has been given opportunity after opportunity to change his behavior,” Blythe said.
“The emotional trauma inflicted on those families was significant. He is a danger to the community, that’s clear.”
Anything less than a 20-year executed sentence would be insufficient, Blythe argued.
Larkin apologized for his actions and to his family saying he was “absolutely willing to pay my debt to society,” but adding, “I don’t want to be thrown away.”
Pointing to Larkin’s criminal record, Brown said except for periods when Larkin was incarcerated, he was not sure there was a time when Larkin was conducting himself lawfully. Details of Larkin’s criminal history took up eight pages of a pre-sentence report, Brown added.
Between Larkin’s substance abuse and breaking into homes, Brown said, “The fact that you are alive today is somewhat shocking.”
Brown told Larkin the emotional trauma caused by what he did “is unforgivable.”
Larkin received credit for 693 days served in jail while the case was pending.
