AUBURN — After some hesitation, the DeKalb County Council voted 6-1 Friday to pay up to $600,000 for a new radio system for DeKalb Central Communications.
The vote allows the DeKalb County Commissioners to sign a contract for the radio system of their choice at their next meeting Monday.
The council granted approval only after a reminder from their president, Richard Ring, that emergency communications is “one of the most important things county government does.”
Ring asked council members to “remember that this radio system is the lifeline between our citizens and emergency services.”
Ring spoke after Councilman William VanWye made a motion pledging that the council would set aside up to $600,000 in its 2021 budget to pay for radios.
“I”m not real happy” about the situation, Van Wye said.
A long silence followed, during which none of the other council members seconded Van Wye’s motion. After Ring spoke, Councilwoman Martha “Marty” Grimm finally added a second to allow a vote.
The motion passed with only Councilman David Yarde opposed. He complained about making an 11th-hour decision.
Central Communications Director Brian Humbarger came to the commissioners Monday with a request to buy the new radio system. He said his department’s current system is approaching obsolete status.
Motorola offered Humbarger several incentives to buy a new system by June 24, cutting the price from $753,000 to $599,000 and offering several free features. The offer included financing with no interest and no payment due until Oct. 21.
A competing Zetron system is priced at just over $257,000 with no deadline to place a purchase order, the council heard.
“At this point in time, I am most comfortable with the Motorola. I understand this is a lot of money,” Humbarger told the council. He said Sheriff David Cserep II and Auburn Police Chief Martin McCoy support the Motorola system.
“We would be doing a disservice to the county, the police, fire and EMS if we went the other way,” by not buying a Motorola system, Humbarger said.
DeKalb County dispatchers currently use a Motorola system that will be obsolete by the end of 2021, he said. Humbarger said it would be wiser to replace it than to spend $20,000 or $30,000 buying spare parts to keep it running after Motorola stops supporting it.
If the county changed to a different company’s system, “You’ll wreak havoc in your dispatch center, because it’s muscle memory” to operate a radio system under high stress, Humbarger said. He added that it would be “a recipe for disaster” for dispatchers to learn a new system.
“Everyone that has this that I talked to loves it,” he added about the proposed Motorola system.
A salesman for J&K Communications of Fort Wayne attended Friday’s meeting, telling the council that both Motorola and his company’s Zetron systems are good, but “It’s just how much money you want to spend.”
Later, the salesman conceded that it would not work to use a Zetron system if Humbarger does not want it. “Go with the Motorola,” he advised the council.
Ring said the final choice is up to the commissioners, but based on his 40 years in emergency services, “My preference is and always has been Motorola, because of its dependability and longevity.”
Commissioners President William Hartman said the three commissioners will ask for more information about the lower-priced Zetron system before making a decision Monday.
Earlier this week, “We really did not have that much information on the other system, and Brian (Humbarger) highly recommended Motorola,” Hartman said.
Hartman said he has “a real problem” with needing to replace the radio system only eight years after it was purchased. The Central Communications department opened in 2012. Humbarger said the county bought a 2002-era radio system at that time.
“I did not want to have to do this, this early” Humbarger said about replacing the radio system. He has been the Central Communications director for less than a year, but has 28 years in dispatching.
Hartman said he has concerns about a past history of “going the cheap route” in county government purchases.
“I understand we’ve got to do what keeps us safe,” he said.
In voting to pay for new radios, Councilwoman Donna King said she will “trust our commissioners to be frugal with the county money.”
