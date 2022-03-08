AUBURN — A request to utilize up to $36,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars was met on deaf ears by two DeKalb County Commissioners.
Commissioner Mike Watson requested the utilization of up to $36,000 in ARPA dollars to put toward a countywide strategic plan which was met with hesitation from Commissioners William Hartman and Todd Sanderson.
The county received $4.2 million of ARPA dollars in 2021 and an additional $4.2 million in 2022.
The request included commitments from the Community Foundation of DeKalb County to pay for a third of the cost and commitments from several cities and towns who had agreed to help fund the study. The county portion of the $50,000 study which would be facilitated by Ball State University would also be a third.
Watson said this strategic plan would be an action plan for the county to help guide its leaders in the coming years. It would give leaders a place to start when it comes to making decisions for the county.
The initiative would involve community leaders from all walks of life who have a stake in DeKalb County's future.
"The goal is to have an inclusive, broad discussion on the future direction of DeKalb County, find common goals, foster communication between everyone and develop a strategic vision for the county going forward," Watson said. "All of the mayors and town managers voted in favor of allocating that money from the ARPA funds.”
Sanderson said although he understood the value of having a strategic plan, he didn’t think now was the appropriate time to do it.
He said now is not the time with two big projects on the horizon for the county, including the new highway department in Waterloo and the possibility of constructing a new jail for the county.
“I think we would be better off to take care of what we have to take care of,” Sanderson said. “My concern is the highway department and jail. I am concerned about our costs moving forward.”
Hartman agreed with Sanderson’s stance on the issue.
“We have needs we have to take care of and this is our priority,” Hartman said. “I am not a big fan of people sitting down and saying this is what is needed. I have a plan.”
Before moving off the topic, Watson said, “I think it is a very short-sighted decision.”
Hartman replied by saying they would have to agree to disagree.
After the meeting, Watson was able to secure the funding needed to move forward with the strategic plan from an outside source.
The ARPA committee has been meeting over the past year to come up with a plan for spending the $8.4 million in funding, which will ultimately be presented to the commissioners at an upcoming meeting.
