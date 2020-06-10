Tuesday, June 16
6:30-8 p.m. — The Friends of Eckhart Public Library annual meeting on the front lawn of the Main Library, 603. S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Wednesday, June 24
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Team Teegan benefit event at the Italian Grille, 227 N. Duesenberg Drive, Auburn, with a bake sale and raffle. All sales from the day will go toward medical expenses of Teegan Caldwell, 3, who will have major heart surgery on June 29.
Thursday, June 25
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band free concert, James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn.
Thursday, July 9
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band, First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, July 10
7 p.m. — Hamilton Parks and Recreation summer concert on the Fish Creek Trail stage featuring Mason Dixon Line.
7:30 p.m. — Fort Wayne Jazz Orchestra free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, July 11
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Auburn Shifters Car Club Show, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Sunday, July 12
6 p.m. — Auburn Community Band free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Tuesday, July 14
8:30 p.m. — Fort Wayne Philharmonic Brass Quintet free concert, James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn.
Friday, July 17
7 p.m. — Hamilton Parks and Recreation summer concert on the Fish Creek Trail stage featuring Joe Justice
7:30 p.m. — The Bulldogs free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Sunday, July 19
6 p.m. — Auburn Community Band free concert, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn.
Friday, July 24
7 p.m. — Hamilton Parks and Recreation summer concert on the Fish Creek Trail stage featuring Triple Shot.
7:30 p.m. — Pajamas in the Park featuring vocalist Colleen McNabb, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Friday, July 31
7:30 p.m. — The Band Cheyenne free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 1
7:30 p.m. — Serenity House presents Concert Under the Stars featuring Todd Herendeen, =DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn
Friday, Aug. 7
7:30 p.m. — Big Caddy Daddy free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Sunday, Aug. 9
2:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn
Friday, Aug. 14
7:30 p.m. — Nancy Honeytree and the Jam Band, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 15
8:30 p.m.— Fort Wayne Philharmonic free concert, The Resonators (percussion, harp, violin, and bass), James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 21
7:30 p.m — Little Big Band, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, Sept. 5
10:45 p.m. — Auburn Community Band free concert, downtown Auburn.
Sunday, Sept. 6
8:30 p.m. — Fort Wayne Philharmonic free concert, flute, oboe and cello trio, James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn.
