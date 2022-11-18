WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district violated the Access to Public Records Act by withholding a portion of a personnel file from a former employee, according to an advisory opinion issued by the Public Access Counselor.
Complainant Nate Vance was employed as the district’s tech director until he was terminated Nov. 16, 2021.
In his opinion, Public Access Counselor Luke Britt noted that on June 14, 2022, Vance submitted a public records request to the school district seeking a copy of a video that he sent to district administrators. As a former district employee, he originally submitted the video using his work account, which he no longer had access to at the time of the public records request.
On July 21, Vance’s records request was denied because he no longer was an employee, even though the denial affirmed the video was made part of his personnel file, Britt wrote.
In his formal complaint, Vance argued that the personnel file subsection of the Access to Public Records Act entitles him to his own personnel records.
Britt said the school district confirmed in its 16-page response that Vance had created and submitted the video to the administration as part of an ongoing dispute regarding his job performance. Vance was terminated on Nov. 16, 2021, “the video seemingly being a factor in his dismissal,” Britt noted.
The school district maintains the video as part of Vance’s personnel file, even though he no longer is an employee, Britt said. The district argues the video is not a disclosable public record as it was independently produced by Vance and not by the school and that Vance should already be in possession of the video since he created it, Britt added.
Britt notes his opinion considers whether a former employee is entitled to a record submitted to a school’s administration while he was still employed and is now part of his personnel file.
In this case, the record is a video received by the district from Vance. By virtue of being received and maintained by the district, it is a public record, Britt stated.
On the matter of personnel records, the Access to Public Records Act provides agencies discretion to withhold most of what is in a public employee’s personnel file. The same statute, however, states that “all personnel file information shall be made available to the affected employee or the employee’s representative,” Britt wrote. Britt said the district affirmatively states the video is part of Vance’s personnel file.
“As a result, the remainder of the (district’s) arguments are largely irrelevant,” Britt said in his opinion.
“The General Assembly has bestowed standing to employees to request the contents of their own personnel file, even those affected by discharge. While the public-at-large would not have standing to request the video in question, Vance does. It matters not his motivation for doing so, he is entitled to it.”
In addition, Britt said, the school district’s original denial failed to state the specific subsection of the law relevant to the denial.
With the opinion in his favor, Vance attended Tuesday night’s school board meeting to request the video.
“A while back, I submitted a Access to Public Records Act request and you denied it, and so I filed formal complaint and the Public Access Counselor said that you violated the Access to Public Records Act. I am here for that video please,” Vance said.
“I don’t have it with me. You can meet me after the meeting and I’ll let you have it. It’s been locked in my office,” Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn replied.
“I did see your email but I wanted to come here to ask you if you could grab it,” Vance went on.
“OK. Will do,” Vaughn said.
“No like, you said it’s in your office. Your office is right there. Can you go grab it right now?” Vance asked.
“When the meeting’s concluded, I’ll grab it for you,” Vaughn replied.
Vance then went on to question board president Heather Krebs.
“So, Ms. Krebs, have you watched the video yet?” he asked her.
“I have not sir,” Krebs told him. “It’s a personnel issue and I did not see a need to watch the video.”
“It’s a personnel issue that you voted on my firing. Correct?” Vance continued.
“That’s correct,” Krebs replied.
“So you don’t think it’s important to watch — to look at the evidence?” Vance asked.
“Board members do not get into the depth of the day-to-day running of the district. We work on the recommendations of our staff and we ask questions as we deem appropriate,” Krebs replied.
“So if it’s not your responsibility, then why did you deny my Access to Public Records request?” Vance asked.
“I believe our attorney denied that request sir,” Krebs countered.
“Oh, he did. He did. Here, let me show you his response. Seventeen pages, sorry 16 pages, of reasons of why I shouldn’t have that video that got me fired,” Vance said, holding up what appeared to be the district’s response to his request.
“I submitted a request that says on June 14 … I submitted a request to DCCUSD for a copy of the video I sent to district administration on November 6, 2021 while I was an employee. In this video, I voiced several concerns I had and outlined some of the administration’s possibly illegal practices. This video is evidence of why I was fired — the next business day.
“Due to the fact that this video is the basis for my separation of employment, I believe it may qualify as an exception to code 5-14-3-4 as referenced in subsection c,” Vance said.
“I have additional evidence — audio recordings — I can provide if necessary.
“And then you guys — 17 pages, reasons why I shouldn’t have that video. So you must know something.”
“I defend my administration and their decisions regarding personnel matters,” Krebs said.
“OK. I find that interesting. That’s all I have to say. I’d like my video please,” Vance responded.
“You will have it,” Krebs told him.
