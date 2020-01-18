Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler. The agenda includes reorganization of the board, textbook adoption and 2020 project outlook.
7 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7:30 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. 9th St.
Friday
1:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
