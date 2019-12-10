AUBURN — Someone broke windows at a west Auburn business early Monday, but did not take anything, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Police responded at 12:54 a.m. when a burglar alarm sounded in the 1000 block of West Seventh Street. Officers arrived to find that the front windows of the business had been broken. Police determined that a burglary had occurred, but said nothing was taken.
