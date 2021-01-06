AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council Tuesday elected Kevin Webb as its president for 2021.
It will be the first term as president for Webb, who takes over from James Finchum. Webb has served as a member of the council since November 2012
The council then reappointed Terry Rayle and Larry Cooney to the city’s Redevelopment Commission.
Councilman Mike Walter declined to vote for Webb, who otherwise won unanimously. Walter then cast the only “no” vote on the appointments of Rayle and Cooney.
Mayor Mike Ley made his appointments of councilmen to committees:
• Ordinance/Resolutions — Jim Finchum, Matt Kruse, Dave Bundy;
• Tax Phase-In – Kevin Webb, Dennis Ketzenberger , Natalie DeWitt; and
• Finance — Ketzenberger, Mike Walter, Webb.
