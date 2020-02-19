AUBURN — The James Foundation has awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a grant to fund processing fees on donated large game and livestock serving DeKalb County residents.
According to the latest Feeding America Map the Meal Gap report, Indiana has 887,070 people struggling with hunger — 273,380 of whom are children, and 70,000 are seniors. There are many Hoosiers who are considered “working poor.” These individuals, who are considered food-insecure, earn just enough to make them ineligible for food-assistance programs. They are working hard to try and support their families, but the always rising cost of living makes their struggle even more difficult.
Proper nutrition is vital to the growth and development of children and the health of all Hoosiers, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry said. Protein is one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children. The agency said it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain.
Individuals and groups can help feed the hungry in their communities by contacting a participating meat processor and donating large game or livestock to the Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry program. There is no cost to donors.
“Our goal is to provide this protein-packed meat to hunger-relief agencies within Indiana, because getting groceries at local food banks and pantries guarantees healthy meals for families when they need extra help,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “This effort aids in reducing food insecurity and empowering people by getting them back on track to hunger-free, independent living.”
Funds provided by the James Foundation will pay to process about 4,300 pounds of donated large game and livestock, providing over 17,200 more meals through area hunger-relief agencies to residents in need within the community.
“Pettisville Meats, Integrity Meats, and D & D Meat Processing have worked hard for DeKalb County and did all the processing at a reduced rate so that we are able to make funds like this go so much further,” said Amber Zecca, fund development director for Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
“This partnership led to the donation and processing of 8,200 pounds over the last year,” Zecca said. Meat was given to and distributed by Community Care Food Pantry, Community Harvest Food Bank, DeKalb Community Impact Corp., Quiet Knight and Serenity House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.