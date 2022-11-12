WATERLOO — DeKalb FFA students showed off their skills when they competed at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis Oct. 25-28.
In the forestry career development event, students were required to demonstrate their skills in diagnosing forest disorders, and managing forests and forest inventory. Participation in the event offers students the experience of a career choice in forestry and natural resources.
DeKalb FFA took home gold as a team in national forestry and placed seventh out of 39 teams. C. Isaac Schweitzer was 14th overall individual and Cord Akey was 26th overall individual. They ranked gold individually. Kate Engelberth and Olivia Rigby ranked silver individually.
The National FFA agriscience fair recognizes students who gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agriculture. The agriscience fair is for middle and high school students who use scientific principles to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food, and natural resources.
Schweitzer and Logen Brand received a second-place finish with their social systems, division 3 project.
“Our project was driven by the fact that food waste is a really large issue. Up to 40 percent of food that is produced in the United States can end up being wasted. A lot of that comes from supermarkets. A lot of that is where produce isn’t as perfect as people want it to be, so maybe like an apple’s bruised,” Schweitzer said.
He noted the resources that are put into producing that apple — to grow it, to transport it, to clean it — and the money, energy and labor associated with that.
“It’s a highlight of my year,” Schweitzer said of the national convention.
“FFA, to me, is how you feed the world and it’s how we steward our natural resources and it’s how we steward the world.”
“The thing that was really cool about convention this year was we had an opportunity to go up and present on stage in front of industry professionals and other viewers. It was nationally broadcast,” Brand said.
Matthias Hefty received a third-place finish with his ag power, structural, technical systems, division 3 project.
Hefty has his own goatherd and was having parasite problems in his goats.
“I wanted to find an easier way t be able to prevent these parasites being consumed by my goats. So I designed a retractable tray within my feeders to be able to easily remove the manure, which reduces time and also the amount of money that you spend and also is an effective way to reduce goats from consuming parasites to improve herd health,” Hefty said.
“Convention is always fun. It provides a good opportunity to see and learn from other projects that are presented.”
Matthew Beckmann and Lucas LaRowe received a second-place finish with their power, structural, and technical systems, division 6 project.
“My project was about weld strengths. One of the things you have to do when welding is decide what process to use. We compared two different processes of welding — solid core versus flex core — to see which one was stronger and which one was more applicable in agriculture use,” Beckmann explained, adding that the results found that solid core was superior.
Isaiah Hefty placed ninth overall with his plant systems, division 1 project. Rigby and Amanda Day placed second overall in plant systems, Division 6. Akey and Evan VanAuken placed eighth overall with their Environmental Sciences, division 4 project.
Rigby and Day compared the use of rabbit manure with the use of commercial fertilizers in the growth and production of tomato plants.
“There’s a lot of people that do produce rabbits and their manure oftentimes is wasted. So we wanted to find a way that we could use the manure for the growth and production of plants,” Rigby said.
“The rabbit manure produced a better pH level for the plants. It grew faster and it also produced more tomatoes.”
“I liked seeing all the different people from the nation having the same interests. There’s so many people there that we get to talk to,” Day said of the convention experience.
Akey said the convention allowed him to see other projects and take away ideas for future projects.
Sydney Hefty was awarded her American Degree, which is the highest degree achievable in the National FFA organization.
“Congratulations to Sydney Hefty on her devotion and effort applied to her supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement she exhibited through her FFA career,” said FFA adviser Leah Henderson.
Hefty also was also a top four national finalist in the star in agriscience. The award highlights Hefty’s high school agriscience accomplishments. She also was awarded top four in the nation in her agriscience research — integrated systems proficiency.
“They’ve been an incredible group to work with ... To achieve at this level with this many students is very difficult,” said Henderson.
“I can just be so proud of them because I know how hard they’ve worked for it and none of them got to these points easily. They all really had to work and they dedicated themselves to the projects or the contests that they were in.”
