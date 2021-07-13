AUBURN — Beacon Credit Union recently announced the appointment of Andrew Jones as mortgage loan originator at its Auburn location.
He will be serving the needs of Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and the surrounding counties.
As a mortgage loan organizer, Jones will be responsible for providing solutions for members regarding needs for mortgage purchases, refinances, and home equity loans.
Jones, along with the entire mortgage lending staff, will provide members with a high level of personal service throughout every step of the mortgage process.
He is NMLS certified with licenses in health, life and annuity. Prior to his new role at Beacon Credit Union, he served as a benefit consultant with AFLAC for five years.
Beacon Credit Union is located at 136 W. 7th Street, in Auburn.
