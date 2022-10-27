WATERLOO — The DeKalb High School Theater Department will present the Shakespeare comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” this weekend.
The production will put 37 theater students on stage with the task of bringing the 425-year-old classic to life. A support and technical crew is made up of an additional 53 students.
“Every night at rehearsal is a pure joy,” said director Jed Freels.
“There is not a single night that the student director team and myself do not find ourselves amazed. We are either mesmerized as the fairy world comes to life, or we find ourselves laughing so hard we need a break before the next scene.”
One of the play’s most important themes is that of the difficulty of love.
The show follows four couples from the ancient world of Athens and the mythical world of the Fairy Lord navigating the course of love. The story takes a twist when one of the lovers refuses to marry the man her father has picked for her. Four Athenians run away to the forest only to have Robin Goodfellow, the fairy, Puck, make both of the boys fall in love with the same girl. The four run through the forest pursuing each other while Puck helps his master play a trick on the fairy queen.
“The world of presenting Shakespeare can be hard to navigate,” said Freels.
“It’s hard work and takes practice to understand the rhyme and the context of the text. However these kids have really stepped up to the challenge.”
The work by the technical crew, which is composed completely of students, also is impressive, Freels said.
“They have built a four-level set complete with a bridge, sky entrances, and even a tree on the set which was dismantled outside and put together like a jigsaw puzzle back inside on the set. The entire costume wardrobe was designed and fabricated by students with the goal to bring three distinct worlds together — the upper class of Athens, the working class of Athens, and, of course the Fairy World. Audience members will be mesmerized when the stage transfers from place to place and comes to life.
“I remember when I was in college — a long time ago — my professor, Dr. Scott Strode, told us all that it will be difficult to do Shakespeare with high school kids, but if you can find the right group, it can be amazing. I have found the right group and he was right, they are amazing.”
The show takes place Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at showtix4u.com, enter DeKalb High School in the search engine, or by calling the high school at 920-1012
Cast and crew members are: Helena, Maya Sells; Hermia, Elizabeth Allen; Lysander, Ewen Wells; Demetrius, Luke Helmkamp; Theseus, Clayton Brown; Hippolyta, Regan Nordmann; Egeus, Silas Refner; Philostrate, Landon Orsi; Nick Bottom (Donkey/Pyramus), Elijah Knepper; Peter Quince, Justin Ternet; Francis Flute (Thisby), Gabriel Barton; Robin Starveling (Moonshine), Scott Slaybaugh; Tom Snout (Wall), Magi Owsley; Tim Snout (Second Wall), Emma Lepper; Snug (Lion), Amara Nester; Snag (Second Lion), Lilly Saurbeck; Puck (Robin Goodfellow), Kayden Wisehart; Oberon, Keenan Brown; Titana, Kya Blomeke; First Fairy, Olivia Woodcox; Singing Fairy, Jozie VanderHorst; Peaseblossoms, Annie Schweitzer, Aurora Miser-Buhite; Cobwebs, Emma Smith, Kyana Krontz; Moths, Zoey Smith, Mackenzie Targgart; Mustardseeds, Clare Woodcox, Addison Roberts; Ensemble Fairies, Taylor Crosby, Mackenzie Smith, Lizzie Buchs, Braya Keen, Alice Chitwood, Ella Hathaway, Angel Niccum, Maria Wright, Isabella Karch; Couples of Athens, Rylee Oliver, Molly Reasner, Titus Refner, Isabella Barton, Tristan Orsi, Sam Slavin, Lucas Stewart, Isabelle Adame; student directors, Alexa Robinson and Linzee Ramer; troupe prop master, Zera Utnage; stage manager, Gillian Hoover; troupe sound effects, Cirrus Smith.
