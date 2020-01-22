Auburn student honored at University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Kentucky — Hannah Johnston of Auburn was named to the fall 2019 dean's list for the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences .
During the term, Johnston’s academic major was mathematics. The university said the accomplishment is a sign of her hard work and commitment to learning.
More than 1,950 undergraduate students qualified for the fall 2019 College of Arts and Sciences dean's list. Each earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 grade-point average for the semester.
Two on dean’s list at Indiana University Kokoko
KOKOMO — Two students from Auburn — Erica Lorraine Bolinger and Sidney Kaylynn Gerig — earned chancellor's list or dean’s list honors for the fall 2019 semester at Indiana University Kokomo.
Chancellor's list students earned a 4.0 grade-point averages, while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period.
