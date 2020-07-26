WATERLOO — A motorcyclist was injured Sunday when he tried to pass a pickup truck that was making a left turn, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.
Thein Soe, 50, of Waterloo suffered open tibia-fibia fracture to his right leg and “road rash” abrasions to his face, arms and leg. An ambulance took him to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne for treatment.
Police said Soe was traveling south on C.R. 427 when a 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck in front of him attempted to turn east onto C.R. 34. Soe attempted to pass the truck on the east side as driver Brian Kelham, 60, of Waterloo, was turning east, causing a collision.
Soe was ejected from the motorcycle. Kelham was not injured.
The Waterloo Marshal’s Department, Waterloo Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS assisted county police.
