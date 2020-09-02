WATERLOO — A rear-end collision damaged two vehicles Tuesday at 11:05 p.m. on an Interstate 69 exit ramp, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Police said Steven L. Staley, 72, of Edgerton, Ohio, was stopped on the southbound exit ramp in a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, behind a box truck.
Bryan L. Dickman, 39, of Auburn was exiting on the southbound ramp. He told police he saw the tail lights on Staley’s vehicle, but thought it was the box truck’s tail lights. Once he realized another vehicle was behind the box truck, he swerved to avoid a collision, but the driver’s-side front bumper of Dickman’s 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the right rear bumper of the Equinox, causing scratches and a dent on both vehicles.
Police estimated combined damage of $1,000 to $2,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.