AUBURN — A man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday for the May 2021 armed robbery of a Speedway gas station in Auburn.
David James Nehmer of the 38000 block of West Red Arrow Highway, Paw Paw, Michigan, pleaded guilty to robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed by Auburn Police Detective Adam Barton, on May 15 at about 1:11 a.m., a man, later identified as Nehmer, drove what appeared to be a dark-colored Chevrolet Uplander onto the Speedway (west) property at 1117 W. 7th St., parked and entered the store. He purchased coffee using a Visa gift card.
Barton said Nehmer departed the gas station at about 1:30 a.m. At about 1:38 a.m., he arrived at Speedway (east) at 1004 W. 7th St. Nehmer entered the store and spoke with an employee. Barton said Nehmer thrusted forward, leaned across the sales counter with a knife in his right hand, and put the knife to the employee’s neck and chin area, the affidavit said.
Nehmer demanded money from the cash register and the employee fled and activated a silent alarm, according to the affidavit.
Nehmer jumped the counter and chased the employee while she ran out of the front entrance of the store, according to the affidavit. Once outside, the employee yelled for help.
Nehmer returned to the sales counter, took several packages of cigarettes and ran from the store, the affidavit said. An inventory check determined Nehmer stole five packages of cigarettes valued at $34.56, Barton said in the affidavit.
Officers were able to obtain video of the suspect from both Speedway locations. Police in Michigan and Ohio were able to identify photos of the suspect at the Speedway locations as Nehmer, the affidavit said.
During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner said that while the property taken by Nehmer was minimal, he put a knife to the employee’s throat.
“She must have been terrified,” Winebrenner added.
Judge Adam Squiller agreed.
“You terrorized this woman and inflicted severe trauma on her,” Squiller said.
He found Nehmer has a history of using illegal drugs and has shown a repeat pattern of endangering other people.
“The only thing that can be done at this point is incarcerate you,” Squiller told Nehmer.
Nehmer received credit for 104 days served in jail while the case was pending.
